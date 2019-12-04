Cavs routed by Pistons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three days off didn’t do the Cleveland Cavaliers much good.
John Beilein’s team was routed 127-94 by Detroit Tuesday night. They hadn’t played since a Friday night loss to Milwaukee and Beilein seemed encouraged before the game by the extra practice his young squad had over the weekend.
Blake Griffin led Detroit with 24 points.
Andre Drummond added 17 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 blocks.
Collin Sexton paced the Cavs with 22 points.
The loss is Cleveland’s fourth in a row, dropping the Cavs record to 5-15 (3-8 at home).
They host Orlando Friday before a 2-game trip to Philadelphia and Boston.
