Cleveland Clinic provided over $1 billion to benefit communities in 2018

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic provided more money to community improvement efforts in 2018 than the hospital system ever has since its founding in 1921.
Last year’s community benefit increased 6% to $1.04 billion, compared to $981.4 million in 2017.
Portions of the funds were distributed to outreach programs, medical research, financial assistance, and coverage of Medicaid shortfalls throughout Ohio, Florida, and Nevada.
“We want every community we serve to be the healthiest community possible,” said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, M.D. “Our community benefit demonstrates our focus on creating a healthier population. Caring for patients requires that we care for our communities everywhere we are.”
