Cleveland Police not laughing after 3 men seen hanging out of open cruiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is seen squatting on top of a Cleveland police cruiser, while a second man poses beside it, with another hanging out of it.
None, including the person behind the camera, have been identified.
It appears the man on the far left is holding a gun, however, the photographer said it’s camera equipment.
The photo op has drawn the ire of the Cleveland Police Department, and the matter is now under review.
CPD Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia offered the following statement on Tuesday night, in response to the Dec. 1 Instagram photo:
“The Cleveland Division of Police Intelligence Unit is aware of the photo...and the matter is under review. The photo appears to have been taken at our motor vehicle maintenance facility at E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue. The vehicles on the lot are there for some kind of service, from preventative maintenance to major repairs. All of the vehicles are checked to ensure that they are locked and the appropriate equipment has been removed. The vehicle pictured in the photo was involved in a crash rendering the locks inoperable. The lot is not fenced in, making it accessible to passersby. The object held by the male on the left of the photo is not a police-issued firearm. At this time it does not appear that anything was stolen from the vehicle.”
