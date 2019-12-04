Cleveland Police not laughing after 3 men seen hanging out of open cruiser

“The Cleveland Division of Police Intelligence Unit is aware of the photo...and the matter is under review. The photo appears to have been taken at our motor vehicle maintenance facility at E. 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue. The vehicles on the lot are there for some kind of service, from preventative maintenance to major repairs. All of the vehicles are checked to ensure that they are locked and the appropriate equipment has been removed. The vehicle pictured in the photo was involved in a crash rendering the locks inoperable. The lot is not fenced in, making it accessible to passersby. The object held by the male on the left of the photo is not a police-issued firearm. At this time it does not appear that anything was stolen from the vehicle.”