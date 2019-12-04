Doylestown police identify body found by hunters

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Doylestown have identified a body that was found by hunters.
On Nov. 28, a couple of hunters found an unidentified body near State Route 585 and Clinton Rd.
The body was turned over to the Wayne County Coroner for identification.
On Wednesday, police have finally identified the body.
Police confirm that Bernard G. Fletcher was identified as the body found by hunters.
Fletcher has been missing from Doylestown since Aug. 15.
Police have yet to release the circumstances surrounding Fletcher’s death.
