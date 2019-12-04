Euclid police looking for suspects accused of robbing disabled man

By Alan Rodges | December 4, 2019 at 6:04 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 6:19 AM

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for several suspects accused of robbing a disabled man in his apartment.

Police say that the pictured suspects approached the victim and pushed him to the ground in his apartment.

According to the report, as many as six men knocked the victim to the ground, stole his TV and fired a shot into his door.

If you can help identify any of these suspects who robbed a disabled man please contact crime stoppers...

Posted by Euclid Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

It happened inside an apartment on Euclid Avenue.

The victim is not seriously hurt.

Euclid police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 216-289-8505.

