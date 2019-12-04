Euclid police looking for suspects accused of robbing disabled man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for several suspects accused of robbing a disabled man in his apartment.
Police say that the pictured suspects approached the victim and pushed him to the ground in his apartment.
According to the report, as many as six men knocked the victim to the ground, stole his TV and fired a shot into his door.
It happened inside an apartment on Euclid Avenue.
The victim is not seriously hurt.
Euclid police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 216-289-8505.
