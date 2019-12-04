Greif: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) _ Greif Inc. (GEF.B) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $65 million.
The Delaware, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share.
The industrial packaging company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $65 million, or $1.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.
Greif shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53, a climb of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.
