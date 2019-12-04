Man being arraigned for the robbery of a Case Western Reserve University Student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of robbing a Case Western Reserve University student is being arraigned on Wednesday morning.
Malik Sexton, 23, has been indicted on counts of aggravated robbery and possessing criminal tools after allegedly robbing a Case Western Reserve University Student.
Sexton is expected to face a judge around 8:30 a.m.
According to police, the student was robbed while walking to class near Adelbert Rd. and Euclid Ave.
Police say Sexton approached the victim, asking to borrow their phone. When the student handed it to him, Sexton put it in his pocket and then pulled a lead pipe out and threatened the suspect before he fled.
A witness saw what happened and contacted police, who arrested Sexton shortly after the alleged robbery.
Sexton is currently incarcerated at the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
