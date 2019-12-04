Man convicted of running fake ’Scared Straight’ program released from jail after serving 19 months of 6-year sentence

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County judge granted early release for a man convicted of running his own “Scared Straight” program in area schools.
Christopher Hendon served only 19 months of his nearly-six-year prison sentence, according to Summit County court records.
The 28-year-old Akron man was granted release on Dec. 3.
Prosecutors say Hendon entered two Akron-area schools in March 2017 and April 2017 while armed with a gun, a Taser, and law enforcement tactical gear. He told the school students that he was an officer with the program “Scared Straight” and threatened to physically assault those students if they misbehaved, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office eventually determined that Hendon was not a certified peace officer and took him into custody.
Hendon was sentenced in March 2018 on dozens of crimes, including kidnapping, abduction, impersonating a police officer, and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.