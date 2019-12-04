Maple Heights woman wanted on 5 felony counts of failure to pay child support

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every week the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department features a new set of wanted suspects in Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.
For the month of December, a month noted for giving, the sheriff’s department is featuring those who aren’t giving as in child support or support for dependents.
46-year-old Tawana Hegwood is wanted on five felony counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
That charge can cover failure to pay child support or support of another member of a family.
Hegwood’s last known address in in the 5100 block of Homewood Avenue in Maple Heights.
Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:
