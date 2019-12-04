Maple Heights woman wanted on 5 felony counts of failure to pay child support

Tawana Hegwood is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s department for not making payments.

Tawana Hegwood is wanted on five felony counts of nonsupport of dependents by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.
By Dan DeRoos | December 4, 2019 at 12:59 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 12:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Every week the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department features a new set of wanted suspects in Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.

For the month of December, a month noted for giving, the sheriff’s department is featuring those who aren’t giving as in child support or support for dependents.

46-year-old Tawana Hegwood is wanted on five felony counts of nonsupport of a dependent.

That charge can cover failure to pay child support or support of another member of a family.

Hegwood’s last known address in in the 5100 block of Homewood Avenue in Maple Heights.

Here are the other two suspects featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday:

36-year-old Michael Taylor is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on a number of charges including failure to appear for support of a dependent.
36-year-old Michael Taylor is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on a number of charges including failure to appear for support of a dependent.
23-year-old Phillip Robinson is a sex offender wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for felony assault in which he used a brick as a weapon.
23-year-old Phillip Robinson is a sex offender wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for felony assault in which he used a brick as a weapon.

