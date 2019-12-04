$1 million bond for Cleveland man accused in deadly drive-by of 6-year-old girl shot while sleeping in South Collinwood home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old girl during a drive-by pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Raysean Howard, 21, was arrested at his father’s house in Hermitage, TN on Nov. 13.
Cleveland police said Howard murdered Lyric-Melodi Lawson on Oct. 5.
The little girl was shot while sleeping inside her home in the 1300 block of East 171 Street.
According to Cleveland police, Howard drove by and fired nearly 30 bullets into the South Collinwood home, because he was angry at someone inside.
Police said Lawson was shot in the head and later died at the hospital, and another family member was grazed by a bullet.
“If I knew our safety was at risk, I wouldn’t have been in that house, our kids wouldn’t been there,” said Deirdre Selmon, Lawson’s aunt.
Lyric’s aunt said because of the shooting, the family has relocated.
Lawson was a first grader at Hannah Gibbons STEM School.
“This tragedy is a sobering reminder of the value of our work every day, as we guide our scholars toward safe and positive choices and toward the life and prosperous future every one of them deserves,” said Principal Greg Adkins.
