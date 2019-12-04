Mother of two run down and left for dead on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - April Walker, a mother of two, was run down and left for dead in the street.
It happened Friday night around 11 p.m. on the city’s East Side. She’s alive, her body is badly broken, but not her spirit.
Her family came back to the scene to ask for the community’s help to find the man who hit her and then fled.
“My sister is fighting for her life,” Andrew Moore, Walker’s brother, said. “Just about every bone in her body is broken. They replaced her pelvis all the way across. They operated on her heart. They put a stint in her heart, repaired her main artery. They had to fix her liver. They fixed her shoulder. They fixed her collar bone, both her ribs are broken. Her whole right side is paralyzed for now.”
The hit-and-run happened while she was standing at the bus stop at East 156th Street and Miles Road. The car hit a guardrail, which hit April, knocking her into this pole.
The driver stopped, got out of his vehicle, looked around and then fled west on Miles.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5000.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.