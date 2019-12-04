Mum’s the word when it comes to Randall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns aren’t the only team that has mastered the art of saying nothing.
And they’re doing a pretty good job of it when it comes to Damarious Randall.
“With all due respect, I am not going to comment on why (Randall was benched for the Steelers game)", Freddie Kitchens said on Monday.
And all the head coach would say on Wednesday was this: “I trust Damarious is going to go out, prepare and play and everything is the same. I have no problems with Damarious.”
But in this case, failing to come clean about what exactly happened with his top safety, heading into the biggest game of the season, serves nobody.
Especially Randall, who’s playing for a new contract this season, and wants to be paid like the top safeties in the league, but now has a “skipped practice” label hanging on him.
Randall wouldn’t say much on Wednesday either, but did admit, he believes he would have made a difference in the loss to the Steelers.
Asked if the Browns would want him back after this season, Randall replied “maybe you should ask them.”
The media has, in more ways than one.
But mum’s the word, when it comes to one of their best defensive players.
And silence, in this case, isn’t golden.
