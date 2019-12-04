Newburgh Heights move to 32-hour workweek will not impact city workers’ income

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The village of Newburgh Heights is believed to be the first community in the country to adopt a 32-hour workweek for city employees.
The Council unanimously adopted the legislation introduced by Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkin, which reduces the standard workweek for full-time employees from 40 hours to 32 per week.
Elkin said the reduction in hours will not negatively impact the worker’s income compared to a 40-hour workweek.
“We are always looking for ways to improve the lives of our residents," Elkins said. "By implementing employee-friendly policies that help us recruit and retain talent in innovative ways, we are meeting that goal in a fiscally responsible manner. "
The mayor hopes that the new policy will provide employees with an improved work-life balance while providing a competitive recruiting and retention advantage for the village Newburgh Heights
Other progressive programs, including a family leave plan and a student loan assistance program, have also been implemented in Newburgh Heights in recent years.
