Northeast Ohio weather: Windy today and tonight with lake effect snow, Winter Weather Advisory in effect for some

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re looking at a cold and windy day and night. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s today. Winds will make it feel even colder. Winds may gust on the order of 30 mph through tonight.
Lake effect snow showers will be today and tonight’s big weather story. There is even a Winter Weather Advisory in place for Geauga County.
3″ - 6″ of new snow is possible in Geauga County through tomorrow morning. Due to (somewhat) warm temperatures, the rest of us will see less than that.
The following snowfall totals are comprised of snow that falls from now through early tomorrow morning.
Lake effect snow bands will be moving over the area through tonight. Be careful if you’ll be traveling. Roads will be slippery. Visibility will be reduced where squalls persist.
Lake effect snow will gradually wind down through the early-morning hours of your Thursday.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy and chilly with highs around 40°.
Friday will feature similar weather with highs around 40° and plenty of cloud cover.
Sunshine will finally return in full force for Saturday. Clouds will return on Sunday.
Saturday’s high: 41°
Sunday’s high: 52°
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.