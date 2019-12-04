Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy today with afternoon lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is sweeping through this morning. It is going to be a windy day. West winds will gust over 40 mph at times. I have the front coming through dry. The air will be cold enough to generate lake effect snow bands. The steering wind is west to northwest. The snow develops in the afternoon and continues through tonight. Most of us will be in the Trace to 2 inches this afternoon. 1 to 4 inches of snow will happen east of I-77. An additional Trace to 2 inches for most tonight and then another 1 to 4 inches east. The strong winds will create poor visibility in the snow bands so travel could turn bad in spots. Temperatures will be in the 30′s today. Even with temperatures above freezing, if the snow is coming down hard enough it will stick to the roads. The team will be watching the latest trends throughout the day and night.