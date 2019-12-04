Ohio attorney general files lawsuit against contractor exposed by 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has taken a good part of the year, but finally, a local contractor who 19 News exposed as taking money for jobs he either didn’t complete, were done sloppily or not started at all, is being hauled into court.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against Tom Cutura to make him responsible for the many customers who have complained and lost thousands upon thousands of dollars.
Some of the flaws were pretty obvious: Sloppy work around a utility box, siding no longer attached, flashing around windows not fitting properly and buckled trim.
“When we were having storms, there was flooding in our basements because downspouts were off for six months during this process. Supposed to be eight weeks and it ended up being six months to get it fixed,” said Amy Herkenhoff.
She is just one of several people who complained to 19 News about Cutura and one of his many registered and unregistered companies.
At her condo complex, there were multiple problems with the $105,000 siding job.
We asked Cutura about the status of his company Assurance Exteriors.
“We’re closing it down, but we’re still honoring warranties,” he claimed, blaming online criticism of his work saying, “These people put us out of business."
He was referring to a Facebook site called “Liar, liar, liar” that Amy started.
Now, Attorney General Yost has sued Cutura and his many companies.
The Attorney General’s complaint lists all kinds of questionable and illegal sales tactics and singles out all of Cutura’s businesses.
Yost summed it up in a press release saying, "This guy changes his company names like he changes his underwear, and for the same reason. His business practices and reputation stink.
The lawsuit cites Cutura’s failure to deliver services, shoddy and substandard work, failure to get permits, abandoning the work site after partial performance, and stalling and evading legal obligations.
The suit also demands restitution for customers who have complained.
