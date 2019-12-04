Pigskin Poll: Which Browns player is most deserving of Pro Bowl?

Pigskin Poll: Which Browns player is most deserving of Pro Bowl?
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) prepares to cross the goal line after avoiding several tackles from Baltimore Ravens defenders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Brien Aho) (Source: Brien Aho)
By Randy Buffington | December 4, 2019 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 4:52 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Nick Chubb just might be the most surprising piece to the puzzle.

The second-year running back out of The University of Georgia is leading the league in rushing with 1,175 yards off 238 carries (7 TDs).

Linebacker Joe Schobert has also had a standout year. The ballhawk has snagged 4 interceptions in the last 2 games.

That high level of play is necessary for the Browns to have a fighting chance at post-season play.

Chances are slim to none with the recent loss to the Steelers, but they still have a shot.

The next game is set against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.