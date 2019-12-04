Pigskin Poll: Which Browns player is most deserving of Pro Bowl?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are loaded with talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Nick Chubb just might be the most surprising piece to the puzzle.
The second-year running back out of The University of Georgia is leading the league in rushing with 1,175 yards off 238 carries (7 TDs).
Linebacker Joe Schobert has also had a standout year. The ballhawk has snagged 4 interceptions in the last 2 games.
That high level of play is necessary for the Browns to have a fighting chance at post-season play.
Chances are slim to none with the recent loss to the Steelers, but they still have a shot.
The next game is set against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
