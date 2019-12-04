Police working on possible connection of break-ins among 4 West Side communities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The break-ins began last month in Bay Village, then several were reported in Rocky River and North Olmsted followed by two in North Ridgeville, and it certainly looks like they are somehow connected.
Rocky River police Lieutenant George Lichman tells 19 News that detectives in all four communities have noticed the similarities in the cases.
“As far as I know at this point they are informally talking about their cases individually and seeing how they may have similar m.o.'s that may tie together,” Lt Lichman said.
In every case being investigated the crooks used a brick to break in through a back window or the sliding glass doors, and then took what they could carry without causing suspicion.
Detectives are sharing information and police are asking people to be aware of what is going on in their neighborhoods, especially into the late afternoon and evening hours.
“We really rely on observant neighbors when people are in areas where they don’t belong. Call and report the suspicious behavior,” Lt Lichman said.
No one was in the homes during any of the robberies.
