‘Small fire’ breaks out inside boys bathroom at Euclid High School

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department confirmed a “small fire” broke out inside a boys restroom at Euclid High School on Wednesday.
Euclid High School staff put out the fire before the flames spread to any other room, according to the fire department.
The Euclid Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
19 News reached out to school officials for a statement.
It is currently unknown if the fire has any connection to the threat that shut the school down on Tuesday.
