South Euclid police warn of ‘Porch Pirates’ this holiday season

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - 'Tis the season for porch pirates to come right up to your home and take your precious gifts away.
“Porch pirate” season is in full swing, as there are exactly three weeks from Christmas, but you can stay a step ahead, by outsmarting these crooks.
Due to the rise of online shopping, like “Cyber Monday,” The United States Postal Service says it will deliver over 800 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Years.
And that has criminals on stand-by.
There have already been incidents in South Euclid and Pepper Pike, where two individuals walked right up to the victim’s home and took the packages right off of the doorstep.
Officer Jo Di Lillo, with the South Euclid Police Department, suggest having different delivery options to avoid having packages in an open area.
“Have your packages delivered to your back door, maybe have your packages delivered to your place of employment, delivered to a lockbox or something like that so they are not exposed they aren’t out front so you can’t be a victim of a crime of opportunity,” said officer Di Lillo
While doorbell cameras are helpful, porch pirates are rarely caught and prosecuted.
But in the instance a person is captured, Officer Di Lillo also says they could be charged with misdemeanor theft punishable up to 6 months in jail and a thousand dollar fine.
