Streetsboro police investigating serious crash that shut down portion of State Route 14

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A portion of State Route 14 in Streetsboro is shut down after a serious crash.
Streetsboro police tell 19 News that officers are currently investigating the crash that happened on SR 14 between Price Rd. and Diagonal Rd.
The crash involved a pick-up truck and a passenger car. It happened around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Lake Rockwell.
Police say that at least one person is in critical condition and the Metro Crash Team is responding to the scene to assist the police.
According to police, the crash is likely to shut down the road for several hours.
This is a developing story stay with 19 News for updates.
