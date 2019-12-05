Akron teenager shot in the back while inside his car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back while inside his car Wednesday evening.
Akron police officers said the victim was shot around 8:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Palmetto Ave.
After the shooting, police said he managed to drive to the intersection of S. Arlington Street and Palmetto Avenue where he flagged down police officers.
The victim was transported to Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Another 17-year-old boy was in the car, but he was not injured.
Officers said they found two bullet holes in the car and recovered shell casings from the scene.
Officers added the shooting remains under investigation and they are looking for four or more suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts.
