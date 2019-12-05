BG plays host to Oakland

TEAM LEADERS: Bowling Green's Dylan Frye has averaged 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while Daeqwon Plowden has put up 10.1 points and seven rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Daniel Oladapo has put up 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 12 over his last five games. He's also converted 67.7 percent of his foul shots this season.