Cincy faces Xavier

SENIOR STUDS: Xavier's Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL: Marshall has connected on 23.3 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He's also made 72.1 percent of his free throws this season.