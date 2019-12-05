Cleveland driver convicted for 2010 fatal wreck faces new charges in deadly crash just 5 months after prison release

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man is facing criminal charges for allegedly causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s East side.
The new charges for the Nov. 27 incident come just months after the suspected driver, identified as Lennard Duncan, was released from prison stemming from a 2010 fatal crash and parole violation.
The 40-year-old was booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail for aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of 52-year-old Traci Simmons.
According to crash investigators, Duncan was speeding when he slammed into Simmons’ Mercedes that was stopped at the red light near the intersection of East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue.
Five vehicles were involved in the crash allegedly caused by Duncan.
Police and court records show that Duncan admitted to and was sentenced for a 2010 crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jonathan Dantigance II.
Duncan’s driver’s license was suspended for life as part of the 2010 punishment. He was released from prison in 2018, but went back for violating his parole. Duncan was released again on June 11.
Records show that Duncan is due at Cleveland Municipal Court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 9.
