Cleveland police investigating overnight east side drive-by shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened on East 185th St. near Neff Road. That’s in the Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland.
The victim is a 40-year-old man who is expected to be okay. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses say the gunfire came for a small black Sedan.
If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are being asked to call Cleveland police.
