Cleveland police investigating overnight east side drive-by shooting

Cleveland police investigating overnight east side drive-by shooting
Overnight shooting on Cleveland's East Side.
By Alan Rodges | December 5, 2019 at 5:22 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 5:22 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting happened on East 185th St. near Neff Road. That’s in the Collinwood neighborhood of Cleveland.

The victim is a 40-year-old man who is expected to be okay. He was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the gunfire came for a small black Sedan.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are being asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.