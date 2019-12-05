CMSD substitute teacher on trial for groping underage student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former John Adams substitute English teacher is on trial in Cuyahoga County.
Sharmir Oglesby faces multiple charges after prosecutors say he groped a teenager while taking the boy’s measurements. It allegedly happened at his clothing side business, Mr. “O” fficials, run out of his Cleveland garage.
Oglesby is also accused of sending the teen text messages, including emojis commonly used in sexual references—according to court records.
Wednesday was the third day of the trial. The defense took the day to call witnesses to the stand, including those closest to Oglesby. His brother and sister both told the jury they were shocked to hear of the accusations.
“I am very devastated that our family has to go through this,” his sister said.
Oglesby also fostered at least four children during the time of the alleged incident.
When defense attorneys asked his brother to describe the nature of Oglesby’s relationship with the children, he said, “he’s a good guy. He loves them.”
Many of those former foster children also took the stand in his defense. A now-college sophomore said, “I’ve been with him since I was 16. I’m 20 now. I still talk to him. He let me stay there on break. He helped me do a lot. How to be a man all types of stuff.”
Oglesby faces charges of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and tampering with evidence.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
