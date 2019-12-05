Eastlake police cruiser stolen by inmate, police say

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A police cruiser was stolen by an inmate outside the Eastlake police station Thursday morning.
According to officers, the inmate then drove the cruiser to Cleveland’s East Side and abandoned it in the area of E. 187th.
Cleveland police officers found the inmate just after 1 p.m. in the 18000 block of St. Clair.
Police said he was found hiding under a pick-up truck at East Side Automotive at 18901 St. Clair.
No information on the inmate has been released yet.
Eastlake police have also not released information on how the inmate managed to steal the cruiser.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
