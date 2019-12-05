FBI seeking a Jane Doe that may have info on a child sexual assault victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of the FBI needs help identifying Jane Doe 37, who may have info on a child sexual assault victim.
According to the FBI’s press release, the unknown individual is only known as Jane Doe 37.
The unidentified woman is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
Authorities say that videos containing Jane Doe 37 first came to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June of 2014.
Officials say that the video files were produced in 2012. The FBI states that the audio in the video is from the animated film “The Land Before Time."
Jane Doe is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.
