Fentanyl strips help users avoid drugs laced with lethal opioid; program funded by Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A controversial drug test strip program will continue in Cuyahoga County next year.
The county says its goal is to stop deadly overdoses as Northeast Ohio continues to fight the opioid epidemic.
Cocaine, crack or fentanyl—it can be hard for drug users to tell the difference.
And for some, it may be too late.
Cuyahoga County started a grassroots program with fentanyl test strips six months ago when fatal overdoses linked to the deadly synthetic opioid jumped.
They started seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine more and more often.
The county just announced they're pouring $60,000 more funding into the program.
County leaders say they don't condone drug use, but these test strips give drug addicts a chance at getting treatment and recovering.
The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County, known as the ADAMHS Board, is reminding people drug addiction is a chronic brain disorder-- not a moral failing.
They say the test strips can save lives, telling users the strength and deadliness of drugs.
The ADAMHS Board, local police and the DEA went to local businesses and placed the test strips in places like gas stations and barbershops.
They passed out 15,000 test strips since this past June.
A barbershop participating in the program told the county that someone thanked them for the test strips, saying they helped save a family member's life.
