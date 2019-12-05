Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points and No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 7 North Carolina 74-49, handing the Tar Heels their most lopsided home loss under Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. Ohio State outscored UNC 35-13 over the final 15 1/2 minutes to break the game open. E.J. Liddell added 12 points for the Buckeyes, who led 29-27 at halftime before pulling away and improving to 8-0. Cole Anthony had 15 points for the Tar Heels, who shot just 27.4%.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's right hand still isn't right. Mayfield bruised his throwing hand in the first half of Sunday's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh. His hand was heavily taped and he did not throw a pass during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to reporters. Coach Freddie Kitchens earlier said Mayfield would not be limited. While Mayfield's status is unclear, the Browns got back starting left tackle Greg Robinson. He cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice after missing the game against the Steelers. Robinson's return should help a line that struggled to protect Mayfield.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver John Ross returns this week for a game in Cleveland after missing the past eight with a shoulder injury. Ross gives the Bengals' offense the deep threat it's lacked with him and A.J. Green hurt. The former first-round pick has missed 24 games his first three seasons in Cincinnati.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wide receiver Quintez Cephus leads Wisconsin with 720 yards receiving as the 10th-ranked Badgers prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State for the Big Ten Conference title Saturday in Indianapolis. Cephus has been a standout on the team since being reinstated by the school before the start of the season. He had been expelled by Wisconsin while facing sexual assault charges. A jury has since acquitted him of those charges.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Naji Marshall scored a season-high 24 points, and Quentin Goodin, Paul Scruggs and Tyrique Jones each scored 14, lifting Xavier to an 84-71 victory over Wisconsin Green Bay
IRVING, Texas (AP) — NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Big 12 sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named the top defensive player. The Big 12 awards released Wednesday were determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches. Baylor coach Matt Rhule was chosen by his peers as the top coach after his No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this year's Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the league's offensive newcomer of the year.