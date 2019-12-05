Investigation update: 18-year-old was shot to death in Lorain ‘unintentionally’ by a teenage friend improperly handling loaded gun

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department released an update on Thursday regarding their investigation of a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night.
According to the Lorain Police Department, officers found 18-year-old Gabriel Blevins lying outside of a home in the 2100 block of East 31st Street with a gunshot wound to his torso just before 11 p.m.
Blevins was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, Lorain police took 22-year-old Antonio Monticue into custody and charged him with tampering with evidence as a result of his actions.
Monticue was due in Lorain Municipal Court on Tuesday morning for arraignment.
The death investigation update provided by Lorain Police Department Captain Watkins confirmed that Blevins’ death appears to be “unintentional.”
According to Capt. Watkins, “This incident was likely caused by the improper handling of a loaded firearm by a teenage friend of the deceased.”
Capt. Watkins also said, “The Lorain Police Department urges the public to handle all firearms in a safe manner, to never point any firearm at another person, and to treat all firearms as if they were loaded.”
Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the charges, according to Capt. Watkins.
Nobody else has been charged in connection to the homicide at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
