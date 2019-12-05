Kroger: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $263 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $27.97 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.07 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.25 per share.
Kroger shares have risen 0.5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 24%. The stock has declined 3.5% in the last 12 months.
