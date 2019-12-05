The new ‘spear phishing’ scams coming after you in Northeast Ohio while your boss is out of the office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today, Cleveland Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials, along with the IRS, put out a warning to businesses and employees that you are about to be targeted with six new phishing email scams.
Cleveland BBB President Sue McConnell said since 2016 business have lost $3 billion to what are being called spear phishing scams.
Similar to regular phishing emails, spear phishing emails are sent to companies, businesses or even a single employee, trying to get money or sensitive employee tax information.
According to the BBB there are six types of spear phishing scams:
- An email from a CEO or CFO asking for a payment or wire transfer to an employee or account
- An email from a vendor or supplier requesting a change in payment
- An email asking for employees’ tax information or social security numbers
- An email from an employee asking that their direct deposit be changed
- An email from an employer or clergy, asking that gift cards be purchased for a cause
- An email from a realtor or title company redirecting payments from a transaction
“We advise business owners, train your staff. Let your staff be aware that this type of fraud exists.” McConnell said. “And if they get an email that seems to be from their boss, asking them to pay a bill through a wire transfer, make copies of personal tax information of employees, that they need to verify that with you directly.”
According to McConnell 90% of these scams are being run out of Nigeria and are very difficult to prosecute.
In the past the fake emails were easy to spot because of spelling and grammatical mistakes but the scammers have learned from that, and have cleaned up the English.
They’ve also become very good at making emails look like they are coming from actual people you may know like a boss, coworker or a church pastor.
This is the time of year those emails will be targeting employees even for a couple of reasons.
First, a lot of bosses and executives are out of the office in December and it might seem plausible to get a request for information through an email not in person or over the phone.
Secondly, we are in the early stages of tax season where a request for information from a company’s human resources might seem legitimate.
