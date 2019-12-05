Northeast Ohio artist creates gift for family of 11-year-old murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local artist, from Austintown, recently finished a special gift for the family of Tyshaun Taylor.
Taylor is the 11-year-old boy who died Nov. 23 after being shot at a birthday party in Cleveland's Hough neighborhood.
“The pain the mother feels and his family, I can’t imagine the grief, the void that’s in their hearts,” said Ron Moore Jr.
Moore drew a portrait of Taylor using graphite, charcoal and pastel. Moore said art is his love language.
As a father of six, Moore was compelled to honor Taylor. He wants the boy’s mother to know she’s in his continued prayers.
“In probably the darkest day of her life, if somebody can shine a little bit of love, that can help cover a lot of the darkness,” Moore said.
Moore has gifted more than 150 portraits to families in the last two years, including the family of Robert Godwin Sr., who was shot and killed in Cleveland in 2017.
He also did portraits honoring the victims of concertgoers who were gunned down in Vegas in 2017.
Moore nearly lost his ability to continue his craft after a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2004. Thanks to operations that implanted wires in his brain, Moore was able to regain his mobility enough to continue creating art.
"Since they turned that on, I was able to start painting again and I haven't stopped," Moore said.
It took him 27 hours to complete the portrait of Taylor. He's now working to get it into the hands of Taylor's family.
Moore said he wants them to feel a sense of love, even though he’s never met them.
This week, police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to Taylor’s death. The teen has been charged with reckless homicide.
