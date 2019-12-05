Northeast Ohio Weather: Near 40 degrees today under a mostly cloudy sky

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier has moved in which has turned off the lake effect machine. Most area temperatures are above 32 degrees this morning so roads will be mainly wet. High pressure builds in from the south this afternoon. I went with a dry forecast the rest of the today and tonight. Mostly cloudy sky expected. We will see breaks in the clouds. Areas east of Cleveland will hang on to a thicker overcast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30′s. We don’t drop much in temperature tonight as some milder air will be in place. High level clouds will keep us generally cloudy.