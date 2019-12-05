Odell: ‘I couldn’t say whether I want to be here’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. says 2020 is going to be his year. The question is, will it be here in Cleveland? And why is this a question, four years before he even hits free agency? Because Odell was asked on Thursday if he wants to be back with the Browns.
“I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m gonna be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here,” Beckham told reporters following practice. “This is exactly where I’m at now, and I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.”
So that’s a yes. For now. But who knows? As talented as he is, the whole Beckham-to-the-Browns chapter feels like a failed experiment. Which reminds you of just how high the bar is. Odell’s gonna reach 1,000 yards. He’s just 200 yards away. But he admittedly aims far higher than that. He also only has two touchdowns. The first came in Week 2 against the Jets. The second? Ten weeks later, against the Dolphins.
And yet, aside from some of the sidebar silliness (the tinted helmet shields, the outlawed cleats), he’s been a model teammate, masking his frustrations despite the fact that the team is a disappointing 5-7.
But as for 2020?
“What’s the future hold? I don’t know that. I don’t right now. I’m just taking it a day at a time, trying to finish the season healthy, trying to win the last four games, and then, see what happens.”
Beckham admits he loves showing up for work everyday, because of his best friend, Jarvis Landry. But it’s interesting that Landry is ranked 10th among receivers, and Beckham, just 23rd.
The Browns would have to trade Beckham, who has four years left on his current contract.
Just the fact that it’s being discussed reminds us of how far south this season has gone.
But at the very least, he has four games left in Brown and Orange.
“If it’s possible we can still make the playoffs, I’m all in.”
