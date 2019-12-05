Ohio law enforcement issue arrest warrant for man with unmistakable face tattoo

Ohio law enforcement issue arrest warrant for man with unmistakable face tattoo
Police looking for man with memorable tattoo (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson | December 5, 2019 at 11:54 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 11:57 AM

MARIETTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s deputies in Ohio are looking for a man with an unforgettable tattoo on his forehead.

A warrant for failure to provide a change of address has been issued out of Washington County for Douglas Christopher.

The 51-year-old man is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

DOUGLAS PERRY CHRISTOPHER DO NOT ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND CALL LAW ENFORCEMENT IMMEDIATELY Warrant Charge: Failure to...

Posted by Washington County Sheriff's Office - Marietta, Ohio on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

In addition to the “Pot Head” text tattooed across his forehead with a marijuana leaf, Christopher has several other recognizable tattoos. He also has “Lone” and “Wolf” written on his hands, theatre masks with “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” and more tattoos.

Police urge people not to try to apprehend Christopher, but instead call police immediately.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.