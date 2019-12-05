7 people named in 116-count felony indictment for Northeast Ohio theft ring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven individuals who were allegedly involved in a Northeast Ohio crime spree have been indicted in Cuyahoga County.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the seven suspects face 116 felony counts for crimes that include grand theft, conspiracy, breaking and entering, vandalism, and receiving stolen property.
“Numerous law enforcement agencies spent hundreds of hours investigating more than 40 incidents in over 20 cities in northeast Ohio,” O’Malley said. “This collaborative effort will help eradicate this criminal organization from our community.”
According to investigators, the suspected thieves targeted vehicles, catalytic convertors, trailers, an excavator, a backhoe, golf carts, televisions, and more.
- Donald Miller
- Brandon Harrison
- Dylan Stump
- John Harrison
- Christine Jachna
- Wayne Pierce
- Vito Ecolane
“This indictment is a prime example of the tireless work and extraordinary efforts of many different agencies and investigators,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. “The task force spent countless hours collaborating to ensure this outstanding result and this certainly shows how important partnerships are in law enforcement.”
The thefts occurred in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Summit counties, according to the attorney general’s office.
