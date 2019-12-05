Power lines downed after 2 cars crash near Luchita’s restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders converged at Luchita’s after two cars crashed near the West 117th Street restaurant on Wednesday night.
Witnesses say a pickup truck T-boned a compact car near the restaurant. The driver of the pickup was taken away on a stretcher, and the second driver was uninjured.
One of the cars snapped a utility pole, and power lines were downed.
Utility crews have been called to the scene, and West 117 Street is closed in both directions.
Witnesses speculated that alcohol or drugs may have played a factor in the crash.
