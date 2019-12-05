Power lines downed after 2 cars crash near Luchita’s restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

Power lines downed after 2 cars crash near Luchita’s restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side
West 117th Street was shut down Wednesday night following a violent crash near Luchita's restaurant. (Source: WOIO)
By John Deike | December 4, 2019 at 11:06 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 11:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders converged at Luchita’s after two cars crashed near the West 117th Street restaurant on Wednesday night.

First responders converged at Luchita’s after two cars crashed near the Mexican restaurant on Wednesday night. Power lines were downed and West 117th Street has been shut down in both directions. Coverage: https://bit.ly/34R3w5T

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Witnesses say a pickup truck T-boned a compact car near the restaurant. The driver of the pickup was taken away on a stretcher, and the second driver was uninjured.

One of the cars snapped a utility pole, and power lines were downed.

Utility crews have been called to the scene, and West 117 Street is closed in both directions.

Witnesses speculated that alcohol or drugs may have played a factor in the crash.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.