Streets of downtown Willoughby set to close on Thursday for 50th annual Holiday Lighting Celebration

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - With crowds coming to fill the streets and sidewalks of downtown Willoughby to delight in the festivities of the 50th annual Holiday Lighting Celebration on Thursday, get ready for numerous road closures and reroutes.
The event officially starts at 7 p.m., but the closures start two and a half hours prior.
According to city officials, the following the streets in downtown Willoughby will be closed and traffic rerouted at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday for crews to set up for the event:
- Erie Street at Vine Street and Mentor Ave (limited access to post office)
- Euclid Avenue at Sharpe Avenue
- River Street at Center Street (access to United Methodist Church)
- East Spaulding Street (residents have access from Glenn Avenue city lot)
- Third Street will be closed to through traffic from Clark Avenue (limited access to post office)
- Second Street will be closed to through traffic from Clark Avenue (limited access to bank and salon)
- West Spaulding Street will be closed to through traffic from Clark Avenue (limited access to library)
- Glenn Avenue at Erie Street (limited access to SOL and Willoughby Brewing Co. parking lots via Todd Field)
DETOURS:
- Use Clark Street from Vine Street to Sharpe Avenue to Euclid Avenue to bypass downtown Willoughby
- No truck traffic will be permitted on Clark Street, so proceed to Beidler Road
- No left turn onto Mentor Avenue from Todd Field parking lot
Willoughby Police said parking will be available at city hall and the recreation center parking lot.
City officials said on-street accessible parking will be available on West Spaulding Street. To get there, go on Clark Avenue and talk to a police officer.
