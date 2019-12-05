Strongsville Catholic priest placed on leave after charges filed

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Rev. Robert D. McWilliams, a Catholic priest working in Strongsville, was placed on leave by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, after he was handcuffed and charged on Thursday.
The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) arrived at St. Joseph Parish this morning, and searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cell phone and an iPad were seized during the search.
"...After being notified of the matter, the diocese immediately placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter. St. Joseph Parish, Sts. Joseph and John School and the Diocese of Cleveland are committed to protecting children and stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation,” according to a statement released by the diocese on Thursday afternoon.
The alleged crimes date back to Aug. 17, 2016, according to court records.
McWilliams is set to appear in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas court on Monday at 10 a.m., but the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has not yet announced the charges.
Sources tell 19 News McWilliams was just chaperoning a 6th grade overnight camping trip at Camp Christopher, and was prepping children for their First Communion.
McWilliams was ordained on May 19, 2017.
