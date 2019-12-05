Sunny Side Up: Should businesses adopt a 32-hour workweek with 40-hour pay?

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Should businesses adopt a 32-hour workweek with 40-hour pay?

Updated: Dec. 5, 2019 at 9:30 AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Chris Frye.

Newburgh Hts. Village Council just adopted a 32-hour workweek for full-time employees.

Should more companies adopt a 32-hour workweek for work and life balance?

Join Chris Frye and Neeha Curtis on Sunny Side Up and let us know what you think.

