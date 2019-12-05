Sunny Side Up: Should businesses adopt a 32-hour workweek with 40-hour pay?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Chris Frye.

Newburgh Hts. Village Council just adopted a 32-hour workweek for full-time employees.

Should more companies adopt a 32-hour workweek for work and life balance?

Join Chris Frye and Neeha Curtis on Sunny Side Up and let us know what you think.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.