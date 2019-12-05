SWAT and police converge on Lyndhurst home

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a heavy police presence on Gordon Rd. in Lyndhurst.
A SWAT team and Lyndhurst police have converged on a home on the 1400 block of Gordon Rd. in Lyndhurst.
Police have not told 19 News precisely what the situation surrounding the heavy police presence is, but witnesses say a man is held up in a home.
A 19 News crew is on the scene and saw one person handcuffed and put into a police cruiser after the SWAT team entered the home.
