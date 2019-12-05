65% of tickets sold for B10 Championship game have gone to Buckeye fans, just 2% to Wisconsin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio State will face Wisconsin this Saturday in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship, and based on secondary ticket sales it should feel like a home game for the Buckeyes.
StubHub has reported tickets on their site have been sold to fans from 45 different states.
65% of those tickets have gone to people in Ohio, with just 2% sold to fans in the state of Wisconsin.
Based on those numbers, Buckeye fans are about to take over Lucas Oil Stadium.
At the time of this article, the cheapest ticket to get into the game, with fees, is $68.34 and went up pretty quickly in price from there.
According to StubHub the average ticket is going for about $191, before fees and there are approximately 4,900 tickets available on its site.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.