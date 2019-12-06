Amid controversy Peloton set to open first Cleveland showroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The exercise bike and fitness company Peloton has been the hot topic of many social media debates after its latest commercial showed a woman getting a stationary bike as a Christmas present.
Some saw nothing wrong with a husband wanting his wife to be healthy through exercise, others said it’s sexist and pushes a lose weight narrative.
On the heels of that, just announced on today, Peloton will open its first ever showroom in the Cleveland area.
The store’s grand opening will be Thurs. Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Pinecrest shopping district in Orange Village.
“Peloton’s Orange Showroom will serve as a central hub for prospective members to test out the Bike and Tread firsthand, receive a personalized tutorial and learn more about the live studio experience that they can bring home,” the news release said.
