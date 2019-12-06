Big Lots: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $127 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $3.25. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.
The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.
Big Lots expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share.
Big Lots shares have decreased 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 52% in the last 12 months.
