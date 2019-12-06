Boy donates money he raised to Ravenna police for less fortunate children during holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio boy is showing what the holiday season is truly about.
Ben wrote a letter to Ravenna police and included $100 he earned for doing 100 good deeds since September.
The boy told police that he wanted to pay for a less fortunate child to participate in the department’s “Shop With a Cop” program.
“It is great to know that there are young people like him , in our community, who are compassionate and care about helping others,” the police department shared on Facebook.
The Ravenna Police Department holds a “Show With a Cop” event annually.
