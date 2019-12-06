Cleveland Police locate missing endangered 12-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police said a 12-year-old boy who was last seen running away from Discount Drug Mart on Puritas Avenue on Friday has returned home.
Police said 12-year-old Christapher Walker ran off after getting “upset” with his mother at the store.
Walker is described in the police report as 5′1″ tall, 112 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a plaid coat, navy pants, and a blue hat, according to the police report.
According to Cleveland Police, Walker has a history of going missing.
Police said he last went missing on Nov. 13 and came home after 24 hours.
