Former CMSD teacher found not guilty of gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a former Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher not guilty of gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and tampering with evidence.
The trial for Sharmir Oglesby began Monday, Dec. 2 and the jury reached a verdict Thursday, Dec. 5
Oglesby did take the stand in his own defense.
He had been accused of groping a student.
CMSD officials said Oglesby was a substitute teacher at John Adams College and Career Academy.
He was hired in 2015 and fired in January 2019 after charges were filed.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan presided over the trial.
